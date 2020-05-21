Salons reopening since Safer at Home lifted

WAUKESHA — Since salons have been able to reopen since the Safer at Home order was lifted, stylists and salon owners are beginning to implement new practices in order to offer their services.
Mel Edwards, a self-employed hairdresser at Unique Suites in Oconomowoc, said she started back at work on Sunday so she could get used to the new procedures for cleaning and sanitizing.
Many of these new cleaning procedures are performed between every client, like wiping down surfaces, sticking to previous sanitizing requirements such as new capes and clean tools, and deeply cleaning the entire store when they close for the day.
Edwards said masks are optional for both clients and stylists and it varies by individual.
“It is hard trying to figure out timing for each appointment so we can clean and make sure everything’s safe and ready to go for the next client,” she said. “It’s also kind of nerve-racking, obviously, nobody wants to be spreading a virus or things like that.”
Edwards said she filed for unemployment about one month ago and still hasn’t heard anything from the unemployment office.
“I was on Facebook earlier, on one of the barbering/cosmetology sites, somebody had asked the same questions and it sounded like the majority of people have not heard a single thing about it yet,” she said.
Edwards said this is worrying for her because she really could use the back pay, although she is lucky enough to have a husband wjp can help support her. She said while she didn’t have to rack up expenses on her credit cards, she knows many stylists that did.
“I also have not received my stimulus paycheck,” she said. “I did get a small loan, but that wasn’t enough to cover rent and my expenses at home.”
Edwards said she is ecstatic to be working again and customers have been ecstatic to be able to get a haircut. She said she has an extremely busy schedule for at least the next four weeks.
“I almost wanted to hug every client and you can’t, but they are like extra family members that you haven’t seen in a while,” she said.
Conversations with clients have been about the coronavirus, but Edwards said she tries to steer it away for some normalcy.
Tiki Nails, 2120 E. Moreland Blvd. Suite 3, Waukesha, is also planning to open officially May 26.
Owner Jimmy Nguyen said he is excited to reopen with new procedures, including new sanitizing practices, employees wearing masks and shields and installing plastic dividers.
“We have been completely closed down since March 19 until now, so we generate no income until now until we reopen,” Nguyen said. “So it’s been pretty tough.”
Nguyen said they decided to wait until May 26, when Gov. Tony Evers’ extended Safer at Home order would have ended, had the Wisconsin Supreme Court not ruled against the order on May 13.
“We feel that things are unsafe, we need to prepare everything to be safe for everyone ... we put this on the Facebook page and a lot of customers calling in now,” he said.
The location is taking appointments only, no walk-in customers. Customers can schedule an appointment now by contacting the salon, which is requiring masks and temperature checks at their location.