WAUKESHA — Hair stylists and those who work in the beauty industry are learning to deal with losing income during the coronavirus, as their jobs are considered non-essential under the Safer at Home order.
While some salons may be small businesses that hire stylists as employees, many hairdressers rent their own salon space in a facility and are self-employed.
That’s the case for Mel Edwards, a hairdresser at Unique Suites in Oconomowoc, who said she’s facing many challenges that others may not relate to.
“We couldn’t get regular unemployment when we first had to close,” Edwards said. “So finally, was it the 21st, the unemployment office let us start filing (if we’re) selfemployed.”
Edwards said she received an email which notified her that she will know within 30 days whether she has been approved.
“Obviously, having no income is frustrating and stressful and all of the above,” she said. “Then with all the (Small Business Administration) loans and (Paycheck Protection Program) loans, that money is gone, half of us never even got to see a penny of that.”
Edwards said it’s especially frustrating not to have any idea when salons can reopen.
On top of this, she said salons will have new challenges, since they work so closely with clients. While salons often already uphold strict cleaning standards, Edwards said there is the possibility of needing to wear personal protective equipment and increase social distancing, which may be costly.
Edwards said it’s hard for those still working right now to understand what those without a job are going through.
“For those of us, like there are quite a few girls that I work with, they are their only source of income,” she said. “So to not be able to work and also with the government benefits not working out for them ... I said we’d just rather risk possibly getting sick over going so far into debt we’re losing our homes.”
Edwards said she hopes the public and her clients can stay patient while they get through Safer at Home and transition back to reopening the business.
“Most of our clients are very loyal, but with the shutdown right now, there are some stylists kind of working under the table or doing hair illegally ... so some of our clients, if they get fed up enough, then they will seek people out that are doing that at this point too, so that’s scary, that we could possibly lose clients just because of that too.”
Kurt Hampton, owner of Anton’s Salon & Medspa in Delafield, said he has owned his business for about 30 years and is in a different position from other salons.
As a small business with hired-on stylists as employees, those individuals have been able to apply for unemployment since Safer at Home began.
Hampton said he believes his business will survive, but he has also looked into loans offered through the government.
Hampton expects there to be a high demand for appointments when they are able to reopen and believes there will be damage done to hair from athome attempts, such as the use of box dyes and people cutting their own bangs.
“We’ve moved our open date back three times,
so that’s been a constant source of emails and phone calls and scheduling,” he said.
Hampton said he is taking this time to finish remodeling their facility and make changes to their website. He said they have also offered virtual classes for stylists to brush up on their skills.
“Hairdressers are very creative people and like to keep busy,” he said. “A month is three weeks too long. We’re just trying to do the best we can.”