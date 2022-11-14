Signage for the FTX Arena, where the Miami Heat basketball team plays, is visible Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Miami. Sam Bankman-Fried received numerous plaudits as he rapidly achieved superstar status as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX: the savior of crypto, the newest force in Democratic politics and potentially the world’s first trillionaire. Now the comments about the 30-year-old aren’t so kind after FTX filed for bankruptcy protection Friday, Nov. 11 leaving his investors and customers feeling duped and many others in the crypto world fearing the repercussions. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)