WEST BEND — After Samaritan Washington County informed its staff, residents and families about three staff members who had tested positive for COVID-19, new cases have been confirmed.
According to an Aug. 21 letter from Campus Administrator Mari Beth Borek, based on the testing results of Aug. 19, Samaritan has four new COVID-19 cases. Three of those cases are staff members and one is a resident. Since mid-July, there have been a total of two residents and six staff members who have tested positive.
“We know that this information can be unsettling. We know that the lapse of time from seeing and being with your family member has been long,” Borek said in the letter. “We want to be sure to be transparent and know there is so much good that is going on campus – much of which isn’t covered each week in this communication.”
She explained that when a resident has a positive test result, they are typically quarantined for 14 days. They are limited to being in their rooms or at therapy (while being the only resident in the gym). All meals are provided in their rooms as well as in-room activities.
Masks are required for all residents who do come out of their rooms. If a staff person tests positive, they are immediately contacted and not allowed to work for 10-14 days or more based on their symptoms.
“We have a thorough plan with Phases to move through. Unfortunately, we have ‘returned to GO’ and are starting back with many more of the limitations that we started with,” Borek said. “Again – all of these steps are being done to ensure safety and health.”
Patio visits for family members had already been canceled earlier this month and delivery times for drop-offs have been adjusted so all items for residents are dropped off in front of the campus.
At this time, families are encouraged to sign up for video chats with their loved ones.