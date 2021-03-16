Santa Fe Shop to close in downtown Cedarburg

CEDARBURG — Owners Gary and Judy Lukitsch of the Santa Fe Shop recently announced the pending closure of its store in downtown Cedarburg. The Santa Fe Shop’s website will continue to be operational after the store closing with the same items that are currently available on the website.
“We have loved being part of your lives,” according to the Santa Fe Shop Facebook page.
This is the second time the shop will be leaving Cedarburg. The shop closed in 2007 after 10 years in business at a storefront where Ryloo Boutique is currently located after a few years of declining store sales. The Lukitsches had a second location in Fish Creek in Door County at the time and decided to focus on that store.
However, the Santa Fe Shop reopened in Cedarburg in 2017 at its current location, W63 N680 Washington Ave., after the couple closed their Santa Fe Shop in Fish Creek.
The Lukitsches decided not to renew their lease and retire.
“We’ve been in the business for 24 years,” said Gary Lukitsch. “We’ve made a lot of friends, we know a lot of the other store owners around us so it’s always hard to (close) but as we get older, you have to look at the important things in life too.”
The Santa Fe Shop features jewelry, pottery, woodcarvings, spiritiles and more from various artists from around the United States. It is the only shop in the United States that sells jewelry from artist Sergio Bustamante. The Santa Fe Shop is also the largest retailer in Wisconsin for artist Houston Llew and Hobo handbags and purses.
Gary Lukitsch said they don’t have an exact date when the store will close.
For more information and to shop online, visit the Santa Fe Shop website at www.santafeshop.com.