SAUKVILLE — Saukville-based contract disinfectant wipe manufacturer Rebel Converting LLC, 700 North Progress Drive, shifted production to meet the rising demand for personal protective equipment. The company has since increased its donation to 3.5 million face mask kits for essential workers across the state.
According to a press release, Thaddeus Kryshak, a recent graduate of engineering and physics from the University of Miami, encouraged his father Mike Kryshak, owner of Rebel Converting, to produce facemasks using the materials the company was already using to produce hospital-grade disinfectant wipes. The same material has since been converted to manufacture a face mask similar to a surgical mask.
Rebel Converting is donating enough of the mask kits to produce 3.5 million masks, as well as supplying the materials to Wisconsin manufacturers that are donating the manpower and space to assemble the masks, according to a press release. Shoemaker Allen Edmonds is teaming up with sailboat hardware and accessory manufacturer Harken to sew thousands of masks each week.
“What began as a local initiative is now expanding nationally,” the press release states.
Rebel donated mask “straps” to national retailers with masks distributed to Washington, Oregon, Texas and California, according to a press release. The company is currently working on plans to expand to New York, Illinois, New Jersey, Washington DC and Florida. For more information on the million mask challenge, visit rebelconverting.com.
Rebel Converting announced in March its plans to relocate its headquarters to the Towne Corporate Park of Granville, 11225 West Heather Avenue, in Milwaukee. According to a news release, the 95,500-square-foot facility was acquired for $4.77 million.