Saz’s to open event venue in Walker’s Point historical building

MILWAUKEE — A former boarding house in Walker’s Point has been reinvented into an events venue containing The George ballroom and Madcap Lounge.
Located at the corner of Fifth and National Avenue, the building has been part of the Walker’s Point neighborhood since 1882.
Named after the founder of the neighborhood, George Walker, The George can accommodate up to 200 guests and can be used to get ready for an event, with a powder room, beverage refrigerator, and a dressing area. Its Celebration Suite can accommodate up to 20 guests.
Downstairs will lead to the Madcap Lounge, a separate collection of spaces inspired by a London club. Each room offers guests a unique and intimate experience, such as a billiards room or a library, and can accommodate up to 175 guests.
The Madcap Lounge can be booked on its own or along with The George.
“I’m proud to be a part of the preservation of a wonderful building which, by its presence, offers a poignant reminder of what the Walker’s Point neighborhood once was and, through its modernization, reflects what the neighborhood has become,” shares co-investor David Herro. Saz’s Hospitality Group has partnered with the venue as their exclusive caterer and is ready to serve guests with a custom-made menu.
The George and Madcap Lounge will be hosting an open house early this fall.
For more information, visit thegeorgemilwaukee.com.