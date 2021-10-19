Schaefer Power Systems buys Grafton warehouse
Submitted photo

GRAFTON — PARADIGM Real Estate represented Hoffmann Family Trust in the sale of an 11,850-square-foot industrial warehouse building to Schaefer Power Systems, Inc.

The building is located at 2126-2138 Valley Court.

Brian Parrish, MBA, SIOR and Jim Johnson of PARADIGM Real Estate represented the seller.

PARADIGM Real Estate is a commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm specializing in the sale and lease of industrial and commercial real estate in Wisconsin.