Schaefer Power Systems buys Grafton warehouse

GRAFTON — PARADIGM Real Estate represented Hoffmann Family Trust in the sale of an 11,850-square-foot industrial warehouse building to Schaefer Power Systems, Inc.
The building is located at 2126-2138 Valley Court.
Brian Parrish, MBA, SIOR and Jim Johnson of PARADIGM Real Estate represented the seller.
PARADIGM Real Estate is a commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm specializing in the sale and lease of industrial and commercial real estate in Wisconsin.
GRAFTON — PARADIGM Real Estate represented Hoffmann Family Trust in the sale of an 11,850-square-foot industrial warehouse building to Schaefer Power Systems, Inc.