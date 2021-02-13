Schulte legacy living on

OCONOMOWOC — The owners of Schulte Heating, Rich and Judy Schulte, have decided to call it a career and sell their business after 63 years of being a staple in Oconomowoc But the business or its namesake isn’t going anywhere as the Schultes have sold it to one of their longtime employees, Andy Deuster, who is changing the name, but keeping the family name in it.
The business is now called Schulte HVAC.
After over six decades working for the business, Rich, 82, was emotional talking about his business and what it means to retire.
“I’m feeling sad,” Rich said. “But I’ll get over it. It’s not as easy as I thought it would be … The only thing that saves me is that I sold it to a guy I trust my life with in Andy.”
The Schultes decided to sell after Rich had three heart attacks in October 2019 and has been rehabbing ever since.
“I knew it was time to sell and that I’m lucky to be here,” Rich said. “The good Lord didn’t want me and neither did the devil. So I stayed right here.
“I was very fortunate to live through that.”
Andy, who has worked for the Schultes for nearly 30 years, said after Rich’s health scares, the two talked about having him buy the business and that they even talked about changing the name, but Andy decided against it.
“I didn’t want to change it because I knew their legacy here in Oconomowoc was great for the community,” Andy said. “ … I’m happy to take it over and continue on (with) their name, and keeping Oconomowoc going with the heating and air conditioning.
“I definitely feel honored to take over their business.”
Rich started working for his father at the business fresh out of high school when it was called Oconomowoc Ice and Coal. Rich would go to Milwaukee twice a day to bring coal back to Oconomowoc.
Shortly thereafter the name was changed to Oconomowoc Fuel and Heating. Then in 1970, the business moved from its Second Street location to where it is today at 131 Main St. — coincidentally where another former Oconomowoc business icon resided prior to them, Lorelberg’s Hardware Store.
Much like his father before him who never formally retired, Rich said he never thought about retirement even at his age and called it “a big adjustment.”
“It’s an adjustment I never thought I would have to make,” Schulte said. “Even at 82, I never thought I was going to retire. I never thought about that I was 82 years old. I never thought about age. But it caught up with me.”
Rich said the thing he is going to miss the most — similar to that of a lot of the enterprise businesses in town — is the people.
“Great people in Oconomowoc. It’s been a great run,” Rich said. “Without the people in Oconomowoc, this wouldn’t be happening.” Andy said he has begun to notice the impact of the business on people and what legacy the business has.
“I’m not old yet, but I’ve done work for people whose parents I did work for,” Andy said. “The generations of families we’ve done work for in the community has been great.”
After many years of work, many night’s sleep interrupted and a handful of times being pulled away during holidays, Rich said not working has been different, but is hoping the pandemic ends so him and Judy can get back to seeing people in the community.
“I’m going to sit back and enjoy what comes our way,” he said. “Take things easy.”