CEDARBURG — The owners of Schwai’s Meat and Sausage announced this week their decision to close the Cedarburg location at W62-N601 Washington Ave., with this past Saturday being its last day.
“We want to thank everyone that has supported us there for the past 11 years,” said Kathey and Tom Schwai on Facebook. “Our Fredonia store will remain open and we would love for you all to continue to visit us there.”
The decision to close the Cedarburg location was based on a number of reasons, said Kathey Schwai, but it was not because of the COVID-19 pandemic or lack of sales at the butcher shop.
“We just decided that it’s time that we have the one store,” she said.
Schwai’s Meat and Sausage was open during the Safer at Home order that began in mid-March and business has been booming.
Schwai has been told by customers that they will visit their Fredonia store.