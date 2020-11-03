Schwefel’s experiences minor damage after fire

TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — Schwefel’s Restaurant, N58-W39877 Highway 16, received only minor damage after a cigarette started a fire on the outside wall of the building on Sunday, owner Dan Schwefel said.
Western Lakes Fire District Chief Brad Bowen said the fire started due to a cigarette butt being blown against the building and starting the wall on fire, which led to a fire burning inside the wall.
Schwefel said the damage isn’t bad, but it could have been a lot worse.
“We got very fortunate that we caught it early,” Schwefel said. “(There was) smoke inside of the wall. The wind probably didn’t help us. It wasn’t the initial cause but the wind got it going.”
Bowen said there was water damage in the kitchen area and one of the walls had to be torn down to access the fire.
Schwefel said he plans on being open as normal despite the fire.
What meant the most to Schwefel, however, was the unrelenting support from the Oconomowoc community. He said people were calling him as soon as crews began arriving on scene.
“Even before the fire department was gone I must’ve had a dozen people at the restaurant asking what they could do (to help,)” Schwefel said. “Some were family and some were friends, it was incredible.”
Other fires
Bowen said WLFD responded to two other fires earlier in the day on Sunday.
The first was in the morning in the Town of Ottawa as a motor for a grain bin fan started on fire, Bowen said.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and remove the fan, but still had to deal with the full grain silo full of corn that was smoldering.
“We had to fill grain bill up with water and flow water through the grain bin up to cool and extinguish the corn to make sure it was truly out to make sure we didn’t come back for the same thing,” Bowen said.
Bowen said crews were at the farm for about five hours.
Shortly after that WLFD was called to a car fire on Interstate 94 near Dousman Road, Bowen said.
A driver had called to report the car’s engine was on fire. Bowen said all seven occupants were able to escape from the car and move to safety.
Bowen said the interstate was shut down for about 15 minutes and the fire was limited to the engine compartment and the front two seats of the car.