MADISON — The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation selected SCORE Wisconsin to receive a $50,500 Capacity Building Entrepreneurial Support Grant for 2021.
The goal of the grant is to encourage local and regional economic development throughout the state and extend SCORE’s outreach to every county in Wisconsin — especially those areas that are rural and underserved.
“We are honored to receive this entrepreneurial support grant for 2021,” said Dave Maaske, district director for SCORE Wisconsin. “Our volunteers have a passion for helping small businesses navigate this new business environment. The pandemic galvanized our volunteers to reach out to small businesses, guiding them through funding sources, new markets and customers. SCORE Wisconsin is committed to the growth of small businesses and the WEDC grant will help facilitate that.”
SCORE has more than 200 business volunteers and partnerships with many small business organizations statewide. The nonprofit has chapters in five locations and offers mentoring, local workshops and webinars, in addition to a national network of experienced business mentors.