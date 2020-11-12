Scramblers closes two Wisconsin locations

OCONOMOWOC — Scramblers announced on Facebook Tuesday that it would be closing its doors on its two Wisconsin locations in Oconomowoc and Brookfield.
“It’s with a heavy heart, we announce the permanent closure of both Wisconsin Scramblers,” the Facebook post stated. “We’d like to thank our loyal customers, employees and communities. It was our pleasure to be able to serve you.”
On Nov. 2, the page posted the store would be temporarily closed until Nov. 14, but that closure is now permanent.
A sign that was posted on the door of Scramblers stated that “due to the widespread effect of COVID-19, the health and safety of our employees, and the economic effects” on Scramblers as reasons behind making the closure permanent.
Scramblers first came to Oconomowoc in 2018, offering specialty omelets and fresh ingredients.
Calls made to the store and to corporate were not returned. Scramblers has locations in Michigan and Ohio.