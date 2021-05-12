WEST BEND — The search is underway, and going well, for a new leader at the West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce.
“We have had a number of applications, and we are in the process of doing first interviews with a number of them,” Craig Farrell said.
Farrell, the West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce’s current executive director,announced last month he would retire at the end of June. He has led the chamber for 15 years as of May 1. Before joining the chamber’s staff, he had a corporate career in the travel and hotel industries.
Farrell said Tuesday that they are currently holding first-round interviews with the prospective new executive directors. There were about 34 or 35 applicants; the current plan is to wrap up the first round of interviews early next week, after which the applicant pool will be narrowed for a second round of interviews.
“We’ve got quite a few people to go through,” Farrell said.
While the Chamber of Commerce is not releasing information about candidates so far — out of respect for the applicants and their current work situations — Farrell said the process is going well. He said that within a week or two they are hoping to have more information that can be shared on a selection.
As long as things continue to proceed apace, Farrell said the West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce hopes to have a new executive director hired soon, and beginning work by mid-June.
“What I would like to do is spend at least a couple weeks with my successor, and take him or her through everything we’re doing,” Farrell said.
Farrell became executive director on May 1, 2006. During his time in West Bend, he led the chamber through both the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic over this past year.