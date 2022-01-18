GRAFTON — Michels Road and Stone will be setting up shop in the town of Grafton, as the company received its permit recently to operate a concrete batch plant for work on Interstate-43.
The batch plant was permitted for a 26-acre property at the southeast corner of Port Washington and Arrowhead roads. The town Plan Commission approved a conditional use for the permit for the plant earlier this month.
The I-43 Corridor Project calls for widening the freeway to three lanes in each direction from Good Hope Road to Highway 60.
“Michels would like to establish a temporary concrete batch plant area under the conditional uses allowed for the M-1 zoned light industrial parcel. The parcel will house a concrete batch plant facility, aggregate piles, temporary crushing operation and other supporting materials and equipment throughout the life of the project,” according to applicant materials.
The parcel is located adjacent to the interstate; Michels has been awarded a section of the highway construction project.
“The only thing we added to it (the permit) — which they had no problem with — was the weekly inspection, as we did with Hoffman … and that they maintain weed control on the entire site,” Town Chairman Lester Bartel said.
According to information in the applicant’s narrative, Michels will be using only about 9 acres of the total parcel. Bartel said the weed control condition is to ensure that the rest of the property is kept up during the life of the concrete batch plant, and not allowed to go wild with invasive plant species or become a nuisance to neighboring areas.
The weekly inspection condition was the same as one required for Hoffman Construction, which in November received a permit from the town for a batch plant to serve their contract on the highway project.
The inspections for each plant will be conducted by town engineering staff. The primary purpose is to check in at regular intervals and ensure the businesses are following all the rules, being run in a way that is safe and non-disruptive.
The I-43 project began in September 2021, and is scheduled to run through December 2025. The current Michels contract is scheduled to begin in late 2022 and continue throughout 2023, according to information from the application