WAUKESHA — Since a business grant program provided grants to small businesses in the city during early July for COVID-19 relief, a new grant program will be coming to city businesses – totaling $225,000 in funds.
About $438,000 Waukesha Works Economic Recovery grant program funds was disbursed in July and this new program is expected to launch in about one month.
Department of Community Development Senior Development Planner Jeff Fortin said this second program will be different.
Fortin said this program, which was approved by Waukesha County, is completely a federal block grant program, which has tighter restrictions regarding who can receive the grants.
“Basically (the business) has to (have) five or fewer full-time employees, the funds can be used for a little bit more than what we had allowed for our previous program, it can be used for any COVID-19 expenses,” he said.
Fortin said expenses can be used for things like marketing, updating a business website, online ordering systems (such as for COVID-19 pickup options), plexiglass, personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and more. The funds can also be used for rent, mortgage and utilities — the focus of the previous grant.
The grant will also be limited to small businesses owned by individuals earning 80% or less of the county’s median income.
“That income, usually when we do something like this it would be tied to your tax return, in this case what they’re allowing to do is — because of COVID your income may have dropped, so we’re not looking at last year’s tax returns,” Fortin said. “We’re looking at the average of the last three paychecks, that way, to prove it.”
Fortin said they will also review what funds businesses had received through other programs.
This time, the city isn’t planning on using a committee to decide who receives the grants — it will be city staff that does so. However, Fortin expects to again use a scoring system. He expects to get more applications than funds available.
Fortin expects the city will send out additional information about the program by the end of the month.