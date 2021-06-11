MENOMONEE FALLS — A new option for clothing shoppers is coming to Menomonee Falls with the secondhand store Tara’s Closet.
The apparel boutique carrying brands including J. Jill, Coldwater Creek, Chicos, Levi’s, Lularoe, and other department store brands, is opening Tuesday at N85-W15904 Appleton Ave. It will also sell brand-name men and women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories.
“We’re excited to bring high quality, gently used, secondhand apparel to the area,” said Tara’s Closet owner Lisa Engel. “Our boutique will carry an ever-changing inventory of merchandise to meet the needs of teen and adult shoppers of all ages, sizes, and styles.”
Engel said her inspiration for the store is her daughter Tara, who has a closet full of rotating fashions.
“She loves clothes and always wants something new to wear, which can get costly when shopping retail,” she said. “Plus, she doesn’t wear half of what she has, which can be wasteful. Tara’s Closet offers an affordable and sustainable way to update your wardrobe.”
Tara’s Closet will be open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Follow the shop on Facebook and Instagram. Contact Tara’s Closet at 262-2295643.