GRAFTON — SEEK Careers/Staffing with headquarters in Grafton will celebrate 50 years in business today. With a total of 20 branch offices, 16 of which are in Wisconsin and four in the Twin Cities, SEEK specializes in the placement of employees in light industrial, skilled manufacturing and office sectors.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be an invitation-only, virtual 50th anniversary event to be held today.
During its 50-year run, SEEK, like many other businesses, has found itself having to shift its business model and pivot operations to adapt to the ways of the times.
Having gone through periods of economic recessions, high unemployment, low unemployment and everything in between, SEEK has adapted. This past year has been no exception.
“I am an eternal optimist and like to look at the bright side of things,” said founder and CEO, Carol Schneider. “This company didn’t get to where it is today easily. There were many struggles and times of difficulty along the way; but I always said, ‘We can never give up. If we believe it, we can achieve it.’ I truly believe that.”
Schneider added that the pandemic has made it difficult to really plan ahead as normal, because there are so many unknowns in the mix.
“We’ve modified many of our processes and are using more technology than ever to help us become more efficient at running our business,” she said. “For health and safety reasons, our offices have been closed to the public since March 2020, but we’re still growing our business, which is something I never thought would have been possible before. We are living in unprecedented times, but I believe brighter days are ahead in 2021.”