Sendik’s coming to Oconomowoc in fall

OCONOMOWOC — A Sendik’s Food Market is slated to open in Oconomowoc later this year at the Olympia Fields development on Summit Avenue.
According to a press release Tuesday, the 60,000-square-foot development will be open for business this autumn.
“Our team is excited to welcome Sendik’s to the development and we look forward to other exciting announcements and developments,” said Stu Wangard of Wangard Partners, the developer of Olympia Fields, in the press release.
Sendik’s Food Market features organic and locally-grown produce, as well as an array of prepared food options such as soups, sandwiches and sushi. The store also boasts a bakery department, fresh meats, wine, beer and spirits. Artisan and small-batch cheeses from around the world will also be on-hand for shoppers to enjoy.
Also on the menu is a fresh seafood counter.
The upcoming Sendik’s will occupy the former Kmart building following renovations there. In total, the Olympia Fields development is planned to contain two shopping centers, restaurants, a bank, hotel, a medical office building and multifamily housing.
Sendik’s co-owner Ted Balistreri said Oconomowoc is the perfect community to expand into.
“This opening fits squarely with our growth plans of picking highly desirable, highly visible locations in growing communities,” Balistreri said in the release. “Oconomowoc is a beautiful and growing community that we believe is the perfect fit for our local brand and we look forward to serving its citizens.”
Oconomowoc Mayor Robert Magnus said the grocery store will bring highcaliber options to shoppers in the city while also bolstering the Olympia Fields development property.
“Sendik’s offers something totally unique for our citizens and brings the quality we were hoping for in the development,” Magnus said in the release.
The Balistreri family stores have served the Milwaukee area since 1926 and there are now 18 locations.