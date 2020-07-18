Sendiks, Meijer, Good Harvest Market requiring face masks

WAUKESHA — Area retailers have announced they will be requiring their customers to wear face masks. Sendik’s announced in its press release Friday they will be requiring customers to wear masks beginning Tuesday when shopping at any of their 17 locations.
Sendik’s employees have been required to wear face coverings since April.
“We believe this is a proactive step to further protect the safety of our customers and our associates,” said Ted Balistreri, Sendik’s co-owner.
Face masks at Sendik’s will be available for $1, with all proceeds going to Sendik’s quarterly charity partner.
Meijer made the face covering announcement on Thursday. The requirement will go into effect Monday.
According to the release, customers who have medical conditions that prevent them from wearing face coverings are exempt.
Meijer said customers can also use delivery or curbside pickup options if they are uncomfortable entering the store.
Good Harvest Market in Waukesha announced in a press release it is putting in place a mandatory face mask-wearing rule for customers 5 years and older beginning Tuesday. The company will not be providing free masks, but will have some for sale.
For those who cannot wear a face mask due to medical conditions, Good Harvest Market will have two days a week when masks are optional for customers — Monday and Friday.
For those who dine at the market, face masks are not needed while you are seated at the dining tables inside.