The Redevelopment Authority met Monday night and recommended Sherman & Associates as the developer for a senior development proposal for land at 200-318 Delafield St., across from the new City Hall building. Community Development Director Jennifer Andrews said the recommendation is expected to go before the Common Council June 15 for a vote.
Once the council approves the developer, Sherman & Associates will start working on their development plans, which Andrews tentatively expects to go before the Plan Commission sometime later in the summer.