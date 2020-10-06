MEQUON — Marcus Investments, a privately held family office in the hospitality and entertainment industries, has acquired Ovation Sarah Chudnow, a 19-acre senior living campus in Mequon. Based in Milwaukee, Marcus Investments also owns senior living communities in Indiana and Ohio.
Effective last Thursday, the community’s new name is Terova Senior Living of Mequon.
“The Terova Senior Living brand takes a remarkably fresh approach to how people view aging. This fresh approach means never taking a single day for granted and embracing the possibilities within a community of like-minded people who share a zest for life,” reads a press release from Marcus Investments.
As new owners, Marcus Investments has partnered with Health Dimensions Group (HDG) to provide management and oversight of the community.
To celebrate the transition to the new Terova Senior Living of Mequon, the campus will host a socially-distanced virtual event tomorrow for residents and their families to meet with representatives from HDG and Marcus Investments and to unveil the rebranding of the campus. The community’s new website is terovaseniorliving.com.
“We are proud to carry on Sarah Chudnow’s rich tradition of helping seniors celebrate their lives through the new Terova Senior Living brand,” said Dan Sisel of Marcus Investments. “This is a special community with engaged staff and wonderful residents. We look forward to partnering with HDG to help our residents live active, healthy lifestyles with purpose. Terova is more about growing and less about growing old.”
Terova Senior Living of Mequon provides industry-leading care and service to residents in a variety of stylish, independent and assisted living settings on a beautiful 19-acre campus. Residents will be introduced to a fresh culinary program curated by an award-winning executive chef and a wide array of enriching activities designed to nurture their independence, individualism and creativity. The slate of activities will be focused on engaging and empowering residents through fitness, exercise, gardening, art classes, book clubs, educational guest speakers, live music and other on-site programs.
Adrianne Stupar serves as executive director of Terova Senior Living. She brings more than 16 years of senior living experience to the role, previously serving as regional director of operations where she was responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of several Wisconsin senior living communities.
“I have dedicated my career to helping seniors live fulfilling lives in a comfortable and caring environment. It is my passion and I look forward to continuing that work at Terova,” said Stupar. “It is exciting to be a part of this new venture. I love working with our residents, their families and our professional staff. I’m privileged to help everyone learn and grow in this vibrant community.”