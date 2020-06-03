MILWAUKEE — Sensient Technologies Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement to sell all of its shares of Sensient Imaging Technologies and certain other assets related to the production of inks to Sun Chemical and its parent company, DIC Corporation. The transaction is expected to be finalized in the second quarter of 2020.
“As announced last year, the sale of the inkjet ink business will strengthen our focus on our core businesses,” said Paul Manning, Sensient’s chairman, president, and chief executive officer. “We are pleased that we can transition the business to a buyer
that is committed to the industry. Our service and quality commitments to our customers will be maintained, and we will work to ensure a seamless transition.” Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses technologies to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee.