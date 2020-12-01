MENOMONEE FALLS - About 200 Kohl’s locations around the country will be transformed by fall 2021 when Sephora joins the clothing and homes goods retailer. The plan is to have at least 850 “Sephora at Kohl’s” locations by 2023, the companies announced Tuesday.
Sephora at Kohl’s will occupy a 2,500-square-foot space and be prominently located at the front of the store. When the first 200 locations open in fall 2021, the Kohls.com online beauty selection will also convert to exclusively showcase an expanded assortment of Sephora’s product offerings.
“The partnership will expand into at least 850 stores by 2023, offering an expansive footprint, a wide-reaching customer base and unmatched visibility for Sephora’s brand partners within the prestige environment in which they thrive,” according to Tuesday’s announcement.
Sephora is the largest specialty beauty retailer in the world. When it joins Kohl’s stores, Sephora will bring more than 100 curated beauty brands to Kohl’s 65 million customers.
“The Kohl’s and Sephora partnership will bring a transformational, elevated beauty experience to Kohl’s from the top global name in beauty,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer. “This new collaboration is an excellent example of two customer-centric, purpose-driven companies leveraging each other’s strengths to make aspirational beauty far more accessible to millions of customers all across the country. It’s an extraordinary time of change, and I am thrilled to partner with Sephora, a brand that shares our values and our passion for innovation and reinvention. Today’s announcement is a perfect illustration of the bold moves we are making at Kohl’s to accelerate our growth and reimagine our future for the next era of retail.”
Sephora has 500 of its 2,600 stores in the Americas and Kohl’s has more than 1,150 locations in 49 states. Part of the intent behind the partnership is to attract a new and younger customer base to Kohl’s while offering the Sephora experience to millions of new shoppers.
“At Sephora, delivering a strong client experience through passionate employees is at the heart of who we are, and we are thrilled to find a partner who shares this identity. This is not a pop-up collaboration, but an investment our brand partners can rely on for the long-term; as a company with a history of sustained decades-long partnerships, Sephora has every confidence in the future of this collaboration and the unique experiences it will bring to consumers across the U.S.,” said Jean-André Rougeot, president & CEO of Sephora Americas.
In addition to the significant space allocated for Sephora products in the stores, there will be Sephora signage on the exterior of the building.