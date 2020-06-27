WEST BEND — After nearly two decades in business, the owners of Serendipity Gifts, 600 S. Main St., announced the store is closing today as the owners retire from retail.
Serendipity opened when Carrie Schaub and her husband purchased the building in 2002. Originally, they had no plans to open a retail store.
“It wasn’t even on our radar to start and run a little shop, but it was something we fell into,” said Schaub.
Her mother, Trudy Krejcarek, was involved with the store since it opened, but became an official partner five years after its opening.
Schaub and her husband joked that when their youngest daughter was ready for college, they would sell the building. She said while that was never an official plan, the couple sold the building in January during their daughter’s freshman year at UW-Madison.
Serendipity’s lease was up on June 30 and the store is closed Sundays and Mondays, so today is its last day of business. The majority of items have been sold or put on hold with some large displays and merchandise left.
Krejcarek will retire altogether and is expecting to welcome her 11th grandchild in September.
Schaub is not sure what she will be doing in the future, but plans to take the summer off.
“I’m looking forward to hanging out with my kids. My kids have grown up in this business, so we are enjoying the memories that were unfolding as we’re packing things up and doing a lot of cleanout days together,” said Schaub.
As Schaub prepares to close, she has fond memories of wrapping items, setting up displays and other aspects of retail, but will miss their customers the most.
“We’ll miss this community,” she said. “A few weeks since our announcement, we’ve cried with customers in here. This has been such a magical, joyful place.”
Some customers shopped with their teenage daughters, who went on to graduate college, marry and visit Serendipity with children of their own.
Over the years, many women have been employed at Serendipity. Currently, Schaub, Krejcarek and one other woman are the sole employees.
She said that working side by side with her mother was an experience like no other.
“People will tell me how lucky I am to work with my mom, and there’s never a day I don’t feel that way,” said Schaub. “No matter what, the person you’re working with still loves you. We wouldn’t have been able to do this any other way.”
Owning Serendipity allowed Schaub to attend all of her daughters’ school events or be there whenever they needed a ride.
The new owners are a father and son realty team who plan to rent out the building.
Schaub estimates the building was constructed in the early 1900s. Customers often share stories about the building’s time as a general store, meat market and gift store. Schaub is planning to spend more time researching the building’s history after the store closes.
“My husband and I have been so proud to own this little corner of Oak and Main Street,” she said.
