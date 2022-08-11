FILE - Big Bird is shown on a sign near an entrance to Sesame Place in Langhorne, Pa., Dec. 26, 2019. Sesame Place announced on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, the implementation of diversity and inclusion training for its employees following a $25 million class-action lawsuit alleging multiple incidents of discrimination after outcry sparked from a video of a costumed character snubbing two 6-year-old Black girls went viral online. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)