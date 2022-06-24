FILE - Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks at an event where Vice President Kamala Harris announced the cancelation of all federal student loans borrowed by students to attend any Corinthian Colleges, June 2, 2022, at the Department of Education in Washington. The Biden administration has agreed to cancel $6 billion in student loans for about 200,000 former students who say they were defrauded by their colleges, according to a proposed settlement in a Trump-era lawsuit. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)