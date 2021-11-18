DELAFIELD — The venerable Seven Seas restaurant could resume operations in the coming year, based on a set of preliminary details shared with Delafield officials Wednesday. Investors Jay Franke and David Herro went before the Plan Commission and shared their big-picture visions for Seven Seas, 1807 Nagawicka Road, which essentially closed late last year, but reopened for one evening Oct. 31.
Franke and Herro are slated to close on the property by the end of this year. They plan to resume some aspects of the restaurant in 2022 and eventually have it fully operational in 2023. Saz’s Hospitality Group has been tapped to oversee the operational aspects of the site.
“It is an iconic property,” Herro said. “Jay and I are passionate about preservation and keeping tradition going. We thought it would be a shame if it drifted away or became something different.”
While the Seven Seas building is slated to remain standing, Franke said there are aspirations of reinvigorating the interior with a nod to some of the site’s history.
“Our plan is to strip it back,” Franke said. “There are some amazing bones in there.”
The Seven Seas name is attached to the project — for now, at least — though a change could be coming down the pike.
Joe Brueggemann, chief operating officer with Saz’s, said the Seven Seas property is a logical addition to the company’s portfolio. He described the conceptual plans for the restaurant as “an approachable supper club concept.”
“We are very ingrained in the community, and we love Delafield,” Brueggemann said. “This will really be a great getaway place in the community.”
At the Wednesday meeting, commissioners gave their approval to a business plan of operation, which for now is nearly identical to what Seven Seas had previously. There are two changes: subtraction of an adjacent parcel used for parking and limiting outdoor dining solely to daylight hours. An existing conditional-use permit that first was drawn up for the site in 1977 could carry over to the Saz’s era of the property, though City Planner Amy Barrows said she had to consult with municipal legal counsel to check specifics.
If a new conditional-use permit had to be drawn up, Barrows said the Plan Commission would hold a formal public hearing at its next meeting Dec. 15. The Common Council would subsequently take action Dec. 20.
Commissioners, in general, supported the renewed plans, though there were concerns about the impact the restaurant could have on adjacent residential property owners — particularly once it is again fully operational.
“I’m excited, but I’m cautious with how you move forward,” said Alderman Tim Aicher, who sits on the Plan Commission.
Herro replied: “It’s not a library, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be a negative in the community. We hope and pledge to be good listeners ... and be open to the concerns the neighbors might have.”
The Seven Seas revival comes on the heels of the June rejection of Castle Senior Living’s proposal for a community-based residential facility at the site. Castle in September filed a lawsuit against the city in the U.S. District Court in Milwaukee, claiming city officials violated the U.S. Fair Housing Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act.