HARTLAND — Diners will be able to enjoy a few more weeks’ worth of sunsets on Nagawicka Lake from Weissgerber’s Seven Seas Restaurant before it closes its doors once last time on Dec. 31.
It was announced in early November that the 39-year-old Lake Country restaurant and banquet hall was for sale. Owner Linda Weissgerber had cited the ongoing negative effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the restaurant industry, as well as there being “no more big weddings” because of the virus.
According to an email Thursday, the Weissgerber family made the decision to stop operations after much thought and discussion.
The property at 1807 Nagawicka Road remains for sale. The Weissgerbers said they will help with the transition.
“ ... we will do our best with the transition of making the next development a beautiful and successful one for our neighbors and surrounding community. Though closing this chapter of our business was a difficult decision to make, we are so grateful for the amazing memories that will remain with us for the rest of our lives,” reads the email.
The late Jack Weissgerber and his wife, Linda, have improved and expanded the restaurant and its land since it was purchased in 1981.
“Their hearts and souls were invested here, as they considered the restaurant to be an extension of their home and their customers to be an extension of their circle of friends. Four generations of the Weissgerber family have helped run the restaurant,” reads the release, which also thanks Jack’s parents, Hans Sr. and Maria, for their guidance.
The email also thanks the hundreds of people who were employed at the restaurant over the years and who “contributed to the positive energy” of the restaurant.
“Our staff and our customers are like family to us. Jack Weissgerber always said, ‘Treat them like they are guests in your own home.’ The Seven Seas became a special place for so many diverse people to gather and come together for a great meal, interesting conversation, to laugh and to cry together, and to enjoy one of the best lakeside sunsets anywhere,” reads the email.
“We have hosted countless weddings, rehearsal dinners, funerals, corporate parties, anniversaries and birthday celebrations. The Seven Seas has supported many local clubs and organizations through donations and fundraisers and participated in our community in so many ways.”
The restaurant will have one final service on New Year’s Eve. Patrons are invited to dine-in or do curbside pickup that night.