Seven Seas up for sale after 39 years in Lake Country

HARTLAND — For 39 years, the Seven Seas restaurant has offered beautiful views of Nagawicka Lake and delicious entrees of seafood and steak.
The Seven Seas is more than a restaurant — it’s also the site of many weddings every year.
Owner Linda Weissgerber confirmed that the restaurant, a staple of Lake Country for 39 years, was put up for sale Monday, but that operations will continue as normal.
“It’s certainly been a big struggle,” she said on Thursday.
Weissgerber cited the ongoing negative effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the restaurant industry, as well as there being “no more big weddings” because of the virus.
Weissgerber said it was not an easy decision to list the restaurant at 1807 Nagawicka Road for sale, and did so reluctantly.
She took over the restaurant when her husband of 51 years, Jack Weissgerber, died in 2013.
The Weissgerber family is known throughout Waukesha County for their restaurants. Jack’s father Hans Weissgerber Sr. got the family into the restaurant business when he bought the Surf Resort on Okauchee Lake, which became the site of his restaurant the Golden Mast in 1967. In 1978, Jack and his wife, Linda, renovated and opened the Seven Seas Restaurant. Five years after that, they opened the Gasthaus in Waukesha, with Hans Sr. The Gasthaus has since been razed and a retail development built there. They have been involved in other restaurant and hospitality businesses as well throughout Wisconsin.
The restaurant, according to an online listing, is priced at $4.95 million, which includes the “business value.” The building is 17,809 square feet and is on 3.79 acres with 284 feet of lake frontage. The restaurant was renovated in 2013 and has eight piers.
The Seven Seas is open Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, go to www.sevenseaswi.com.