Several factors lead to higher gas prices

Anyone who has had to fill up their gas tank in the past month likely experienced a bit of sticker shock. According to AAA on Monday, a gallon of gas in Wisconsin has increased 32 cents during the course of the past month. That is aligned with the increase for the national average, which was up 31 cents in the past month.
According to AAA, the national gas price average has reached $2.77 and every state average has climbed by double-digits since February, resulting in 1 in 10 gas stations with pump prices that are $3 per gallon or more.
In Wisconsin, the average on Monday was $2.64, while it was $2.62 a week ago, $2.32 one month ago and $2.27 a year ago.
In the Milwaukee area, the average for a gallon of gas on Monday was $2.61, compared to $2.33 one month ago.
AAA says there are several factors causing the increase:
■ Tightening global crude oil supplies. OPEC and its allies plan to extend crude oil production cuts, to further tighten supplies and pressure fuel prices higher.
■ Lower gasoline supplies. Domestic gasoline supplies have declined due to power outages at U.S. crude oil refineries caused by arctic weather.
■ Rising gasoline demand. Speculation within the fuel market is that COVID-19 vaccines and stimulus money will entice people to drive more.
■ Summer gasoline moving into the market. This gasoline blend has more components — required by the EPA — and is more expensive to produce.
■ Geopolitical tensions in Syria. Missile strikes to oil refineries and loading docks in Syria could cause additional concerns in the fuel market about less crude oil in the global market.
“With crude oil prices back on the rise, we could see the national average climb towards $2.90 this spring with some relief by early summer,” said Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The last time we saw the national average flirt with $3 was nearly three years ago in May 2018. At that time, crude was averaging about $71 per barrel.”
The Energy Information Administration’s report for the week ending Feb. 26 shows refinery capacity at 56%, which is the lowest rate recorded by the agency. It is also 12 percentage points below last week and 18 percentage points lower than a year ago. EIA data also points to a decrease in gasoline stocks down to 243.4 million bbl, which is 3.5% below levels at the end of February 2020.
“With refinery utilization at a record low, gasoline supplies tightening, demand modestly increasing and crude prices on the rise, cheap prices are in the rear view mirror for the immediate future,” reads the release from AAA.