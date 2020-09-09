WEST BEND — Several West Bend businesses along South Main Street were vandalized Sunday night into Monday morning. A speed limit sign in Kewaskum was also vandalized, but it is not clear whether the incidents are related at this time.
Images were spray-painted in West Bend depicting anarchist symbols, “#SAVETHECHILDREN,” “YOU DON’T MATTER,” “HAIL SATAN” (sic) and squiggly lines.
Affected sites in West Bend include O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, Spirit Halloween, Kohl’s and the Decorah Shopping Center & Annex. The West Bend Police Department received reports of vandalization on Monday.
“Once officers started investigating from the first complaint, we notified a lot of the businesses,” said Lt. Matthew Rohlinger.
After businesses began notifying the police department that they were victims of the graffiti, officers found more graffiti in the area. Police estimate that about half of the businesses affected contacted the department and police notified the other half.
According to West Bend Municipal Code, businesses that were vandalized have 72 hours to remove the graffiti. By Monday morning, an anarchist symbol several feet in diameter on the bottom of the Decorah Shopping Center & Annex was nearly removed.
Police do not have any known suspects at this time and it is an ongoing investigation. Police have contacted businesses for video surveillance footage.
Those with relevant information can contact the West Bend Police Department’s non-emergency phone number at 262-335-5000.
A speed limit sign was vandalized in a similar fashion on Highway S at Werner Drive in Kewaskum.
An anarchist symbol was spray-painted in blue. The speed radar below the sign was also vandalized.
It is currently unclear whether the graffiti in West Bend and Kewaskum are related.
Kewaskum Police Department Chief Thomas Bishop said that the incident occurred during the overnight hours from Sunday into Monday.
Those with information regarding the investigation are asked to contact the Kewaskum Police Department at 262-626-2323 or the Washington County Tip Line at 1-800-232-0594.