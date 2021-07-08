MILWAUKEE — With the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals for the first time in decades, fans are coming together to cheer their team on in public venues, but multiple factors have combined to make this season a special one.
“I look at what’s going on right now and it’s like the perfect storm for Milwaukee,” said Marc Smathers, an instructor in business management at Waukesha County Technical College. Fiserv Forum and the surrounding Deer District neighborhood for sports entertainment are new and ready, millions are eager to go out again after the pandemic, and the Bucks themselves are competing for the championship.
“All of these combine to just be like a boom for the industries,” Smathers said. “I equate it to the Chicago Bulls back in 1992 when they just built the United (Center).” That’s when Michael Jordan came on board, kicking off a dynasty and transforming the surrounding neighborhood from dilapidated buildings into fine dining, bars and entertainment venues. In Milwaukee’s case, the neighborhood is already eager and capable of riding the wave.
The Deer District offers 30 acres of venues for fans to watch the game in person or on hundreds of screens, enjoy food and drink, and more. The businesses designed to accommodate visitors looking for a good time are among those most in need of a boost, too.
“The excitement in the Deer District throughout the playoffs and now the finals has been electric,” said Waukesha County Business Alliance President and CEO Suzanne Kelley. “To see the industries that were hit the hardest during the pandemic thriving in not only Milwaukee, but our region and the state is a win for Wisconsin. From restaurants and hotels to suppliers and retail stores, the Bucks have truly accelerated our economic recovery.'
Those seeking to enjoy a shared experience but not interested in a 20,000-person crowd have options too. At The Corners of Brookfield, locals can come enjoy a watch party on a 20-foot screen at Market Square on game days.
Marketing and Events Director Chelsea Roessler said one benefit of the venue is the variety it has to offer.
“People like choice,” she said, and that can range from margaritas and craft beer to pizza, tacos and frozen yogurt.
“Somebody said we’re the ‘West Beer Deer District,’” Roessler said. “What we’re hearing from people is (they’re) wanting to support the businesses.” With a walkup bar and multiple takeout options, visitors can get a meal and a drink without having to take their eyes off the game.
One of those businesses is BelAir Cantina, where $2 tacos and Mexican beers on Tuesdays and Thursdays line up neatly with the NBA Finals.
“The environment (Tuesday) was electrifying,” said BelAir Director of Operations Matt Roman Lopez. “After last year, it’s really appreciated. And we’re thrilled with our partners at The Corners. They’ve really got an amazing setup at the square.”
BelAir also has a venue on Water Street in Milwaukee, which is a popular spot for Deer District patrons to stop before or after a game.
“We see plenty of boxes stacked up next to the trash can after what we hope is a victory (and) we love to see the boxes in peoples’ laps,” said Grimaldi’s Coal Brick-Oven Pizzeria General Manager Jamil Malik. Tuesday is also half-off wine night at Grimaldi’s, which is a popular option during the games at The Corners, Malik said.
Nearby, Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt said business ramps up at half time.
“This has got to be an incredible boost for those restaurants and bars that suffered from the pandemic,” Smathers said, adding he’s seen estimates as high as $4 million per playoff game in revenue generation.
Looking ahead, Smathers said the new venue and surrounding neighborhood, with its design emphasized on keeping fans in the local area, is set to become the standard of the next wave of professional sports arenas, offering something for everyone.
“You don’t have to be a basketball fan to enjoy the Deer District,” he said.
Bucks vs Suns in NBA Finals game 2
■ 8 p.m. tonight, live on ABC
Bucks 0-1, Suns 1-0