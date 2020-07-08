BROOKFIELD — A trio of companies is investing in the 388-room Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, seeing a good opportunity as the area becomes reinvigorated.
Making the announcement Tuesday were Woodmont Lodging, a hotel company, Blue Vista Capital Management, a real estate investment firm, and Milestone Companies, a full-service real estate development company specializing in hotel assets.
Woodmont Lodging and Milestone Hospitality will acquire a minority interest in the hotel and provide asset management services. Blue Vista Capital Management will be the lead investor in the transaction.
“The Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel benefits from its prime location in the reinvigorated Brookfield submarket,” said Elliott Estes, principal, Woodmont Lodging. “The region continues to see strong investment, including the $24 million, 44,000-square-foot Brookfield Conference Center, the redevelopment of the 100-plus store, 1 million-square-foot Brookfield Square Mall and the $32 million Milwaukee Tool headquarters expansion, all recently completed.”
The hotel at 375 S. Moorland Road underwent a comprehensive renovation this winter.
“While the hotel has received more than $10 million in improvements and upgrades since 2015, we plan to invest a significant amount of capital to further refurbish the hotel starting this winter with a targeted completion date in the Spring of 2021,” added Estes. “We recognize the challenges posed to today’s traveler and look forward to partnering with Marriott to apply the most up-to-date and forward-thinking innovations to the renovation. Following the completion of these renovations, the hotel will regain ‘like-new’ status and be positioned perfectly to serve any traveler to southeastern Wisconsin.“ The Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel project marks the third hotel transaction completed by Woodmont Lodging, Milestone Companies and Blue Vista since 2018.