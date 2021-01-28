Sherper’s sees increased sales from winter activities

OCONOMOWOC — With most businesses still abiding by the restrictions in place due to the pandemic, people are looking to go outside more and more to fill their free time.
Sarah Scherper said Sherper’s in Oconomowoc as seen a steady stream of people coming through the store in a time when business is typically slow.
“It’s been kind of an interesting year with the combination of COVID pushing people outside and the perfect storm of all the snow we’ve been getting,” Scherper said. “There’s definitely an increase of people getting outside to enjoy winter activities because there’s not a whole lot else to do.”
As part of people’s increased interest in getting outside and enjoying the wilderness, Scherper said the sporting good store has seen heightened sales of the typical winter gear including hats, snow pants, gloves and boots — sleds also have been very popular, she said.
But the biggest boom she has seen this year has been snowshoes, she said.
“I’ve seen more people interested in snowshoeing than I think I have ever seen before,” Scherper said. “We ran out of snowshoes this year and I just got a new box in Tuesday morning.”
Scherper said the business typically sells a decent amount of snowshoes during the winter as it is, but that snowshoes were a popular gift around Christmas time.
In addition, Scherper said Sherper’s offers rentals for snowshoes and they have been receiving calls about their availability almost daily — especially when there is fresh snow.
“People are looking for new ways they can get out and about,” Scherper said.
The increased winter sales has been a continuation of the increase over the summer, Scherper said, mentioning that people were in the store earlier this year because of how fast things sold out over the summer.
“That’s been interesting too to see how people’s shopping habits have changed,” Scherper said. “Also there’s been just a really big push of seeing people want to shop local and help their community businesses, which has been helpful and is always appreciated.”
Throughout the year, people have stopped in to the store in Oconomowoc to check in and see all the store was doing, she said.
“We had a lot of people thanking us for being open and glad we were around and that they were putting in their best effort to support local places,” Scherper said. “…Which is nice cause it shows how much the local community cares about its local businesses.”