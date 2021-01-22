Shining a light on Barton

TOWN OF BARTON — The community of Barton has a lot to boast about.
And the mission of the Historic Barton Business Association is to be sure that the mission is fulfilled.
Barton is located in the heart of West Bend, north of the city’s downtown. The two communities basically became one when Barton was annexed by West Bend in the early 1960s.
The group’s goal is to promote the Barton business community, to bring awareness to local businesses and the community through outreach, events and marketing activities. Andy Klefstad has been president of the HBBA for 10 years. He said the organization has big plans for Barton’s future, beginning with its parks.
In the last few years during the holidays, HBBA installed festive lights along Main Street, with the help of West Bend city maintenance crews. Eight bicycle stands throughout the community provide safe parking for bike riders. A marker along the Eisenbahn State Trail boasts a 1,000pound rock that informs trail users about the history of the Town of Barton. A similar rock can be found in Barton Park.
The park system has been enhanced through donations from within the community. When Barton Elementary School was closed, the Firefighters’ Memorial Bluff on Barton Avenue was the recipient of an impressive flagpole to salute fallen firefighters. Barton Park welcomed the addition of Red Rocket monkey bars.
Many of the improvements come with fundraising activities carried out by the HBBA, including brat fries, a car show and dog parade. Due to the current pandemic, many of these fundraisers have been put on hold. A brick paver at the Firefighters Memorial Bluff Park includes a memorial walk for which businesses and citizens can purchase a stone in memory of a loved one.
A new project will light up the dam along the Milwaukee River. A recent inaugural “fisheree” on Wallace Lake raised funds for the dam lighting project.
“Our goal for this project is $15,000. It will include three separate lights that will project lights onto the bridge,” said Justice Madl, the group’s vice president.” Funds have been raised to cover about 1/3 of the cost, and it’s the group’s goal to finish the project by the end of summer.
“We organized a parade for Clara Molls. Clara turned 110 years this year,” said Klefstad. “She lived in the same house for 105 years,” Kelfstad said. In appreciation, Moll’s family made a donation to be used for the lighting project.
To assist the Historical Barton Business Association in its mission, visit the website, hbba-inc.com, or call Klefstad, owner of West Bend Glass Block, at 262-483-7245 or Madl, owner of Do Your Hair Justice, at 262-353-5970.