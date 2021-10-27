HARTFORD — Alixe Rheeve had no idea in 2016, that her parents’ love of collecting and a trip to Madison after the death of her mother would lead to the opening of her own consignment shop. “I dealt with my mom’s estate; you take things home that mean a lot to you and then donate some things. It got me to thinking, what do other people do in situations like that,” Rheeve said.
While Rheeve’s father was in Madison he came across a unique consignment shop.
Her dad called Rheeve and connected her with the Madison store owner, afterwards she made the decision to start her own consignment shop.
After a few months, Furnish Traders officially opened its doors in Hartford at 31 N. Main St. on Sept. 17, 2016.
“It’s an eclectic shop so we have a variety of items, antiques, vintage, modern pieces, art from local artists and handcrafted furniture,” said Rheeve.
For customers to preview what’s available in store, they have an online catalog.
“It’s been really great because people can go online to see items in the shop that are $49.99 and up at any time,” Rheeve said. “It’s always good to come into the shop and see all the smaller items that we have and new items.”
“We love supporting artists. Local artists can bring in their artwork,” Rheeve said. “Anything from prints to original oils, again, a mix.”
Go to www.furnishtraders.com for more info on general consigning and artists or call 262-457-2457.
Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday and closed Monday.