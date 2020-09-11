GREEN BAY – Shopko Optical has two new partnerships with well-known brands Oakley and Coach.
According to a press release, the partnerships will help provide patients with a wider variety of new and trendy eyeglass selections, all with the ability to be fitted with patients’ unique prescriptions. It will additionally offer Oakley’s current lifestyle and sport sunglasses collections for patients seeking eye protection while outside.
“We are always on the lookout for styles that meet the needs of our patients’ lifestyles, from sporty to fashionable,” said Russ Steinhorst, Shopko Optical CEO. “Partnering with Oakley® and Coach® allows us to provide the top brands that patients are looking for when they visit our centers.”
As one of the leading sport-performance brands in the world, Oakley provides styles to best fit active
consumers. The brand joined Luxottica Group in 2007. Coach eyewear collections express modern, accessible luxury with classic New York style. Coach has been under Luxottica’s license since 2012.
Oakley and Coach eyewear collections are available at all Shopko Optical centers in Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.
To learn more about Shopko Optical’s designer brand partnerships, visit shopko.com.