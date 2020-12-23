GREEN BAY — Shopko Optical, a leader in providing trusted eye care to communities for over 40 years, is looking forward to being a part of Hartford’s community. The new location at 1595 E. Sumner St. is expected to open in May 2021 and will be the first Shopko Optical center in Hartford. Patients can anticipate complete eye care services, including eye exams, contact lens fitting, and diagnosis and treatment of eye disease.
“Opening this new location in Hartford is a huge win for our patients and the Shopko Optical family,” said Russ Steinhorst, Shopko Optical CEO. “The new center will provide outstanding patient-centric care to the area.”
With the opening of Shopko Optical in Hartford, five to seven jobs will be created. Shopko Optical accepts most major vision plans, including EyeMed, DeltaVision from EyeMed, UHC Vision, Davis Vision, Superior Vision, Anthem, and many more. Shopko Optical is also an open-access provider for VSP.
To certify coverage, book an appointment with an optometrist or find a Shopko Optical center, visit Shopko.com.