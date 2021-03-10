Shoppes at Fox River may see beer garden come May

WAUKESHA — A seasonal beer garden by the name of “The Tap Yard” may bring live music, karaoke, trivia and family fun days to the Shoppes at Fox River this spring through fall, pending commission approval.
According to city documents, the proposed beer garden features 36 taps of craft beer, a 40-foot container bar and picnic tables. The beer garden would open May 5 through Oct. 31, 2021. The Waukesha beer garden would not include a tent and would be positioned at the grass area across from Hobby Lobby’s parking lot and Five Below’s parking lot, east of Panera Bread.
There would also be exterior string lights that would cover the span from the container bar over the picnic tables, anchored by a pole in a whiskey-filled concrete barrel. There also would be on-site portable toilets and hand washing stations.
The beer garden would be open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Fridays 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturdays 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The business also would possibly seek special usage for nice winter days.
Managing Member Nick Marking included in a letter to the city that he ran a similar beer garden last summer in Greenfield that was successful. Marking included the Greenfield beer garden was held at the shopping mall 84 South, which is similar to the Shoppes at Fox River.
“I know we’ll be one of the first beer gardens to be permanent and I think it will be a great addition for everyone … it will be nice to get outside and have a couple beers and we’ll have food trucks out there as well,” Marking told The Freeman. “I think it’ll bring a lot of excitement to the Shoppes at Fox River and just the Waukesha city in general.”
The beer garden would also have 10 employees and one manager on site at all times.
Doug Koehler, principal planner with the Community Development Department, said the proposal needs two approvals.
A Class B beer license permit was approved by the Ordinance and License Committee Monday night, with the requirement that there is substantial fencing around the beer garden and a defined perimeter for the premises on the application. Koehler said the project still needs to go to the Plan Commission for final approval.
“It sounds like the one they did last year was quite successful and brought a lot of people in, so that could spill over to some of the area businesses,” Koehler said of the proposal.
Deputy Chief of Police Dennis Angle said he contacted Greenfield to learn how the previous event went and learned there were no problems. He also voiced approval on the level of staffing.