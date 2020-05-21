CEDARBURG — Many Cedarburg businesses, including the ones at the Cedar Creek Settlement, will be open for the week of Memorial Day, and also opening Wednesday. All safety practices will be adhered to. Here is a list of our shops who will be open for the weekend and beyond.
The following are open now or this weekend:
Alpine Gift Haus: open daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cedar Creek Trading Post: open daily, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cream & Crepe Café: open for full service Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dime a Dance: open daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Jewelry Works: will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Then it will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Olive Sprig: open Sundays and Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Robin’s European Cottage: open Daily, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
TLC Casuals: open this Saturday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Then starting May 25, it will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cedar Creek Winery: will be open Friday through Monday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Pick-ups only.
Anvil Pub & Grille: Open for full service Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Tomaso’s: is open daily starting at 11 a.m. Carry-out only.
The following openings are to be determined:
Cedar Creek Collectibles: July
Cedar Creek Pottery: Delivery/Shipping is available only to Ozaukee and Washington counties. Visit cedarcreekpottery.com.
The Farm Mercantile Refabulous Fresh Twist will be opening Thursday, June 4 and will be open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or by appointment).
The Wisconsin Museum of Quilts will be opening Wednesday, June 3.
Amish Craftsmen: Is open by appointment. It has pop-up yard art Saturdays and Sundays and they only accept cash or checks.
The Washington House Inn will be opening Monday, June 1. Groupons are good through June and will be open Sundays through Fridays.