BROOKFIELD — Shorewest, REALTORS had its best year on record, closing $3.26 billion in real estate sales in 2021. This is the highest annual sales ever recorded for the company in its 75-year history of selling real estate.
Shorewest sales associates helped 10,880 families in 2021 by successfully negotiating for their clients in this competitive market.
“Our success in 2021 is due to the hard work and diligence of our industry-leading sales associates, management and support teams,” said Joseph A. Horning, president of Shorewest, REALTORS. “They truly put their clients first, and are committed to delivering outstanding results no matter what is happening in the market. We can’t thank them enough for all they do for their communities and clients.”
The achievement in sales volume continues to secure the company as the largest firm in Wisconsin.
A market with low inventory and strong buyer demand helped drive the average sales price of homes up 9.5% (median sales price per square foot) to $319,573. Multiple offers — often well over asking price — became the norm in 2021. With many buyers missing out on securing a home in 2021, sales are expected to be strong well into 2022.
Shorewest has grown to include 25 sales offices and a family of in-house relocation, property management, rentals, mortgage, title and insurance services. In 2021, Shorewest was named the Wisconsin’s #1 Real Estate Top Workplace for a 10th consecutive year.