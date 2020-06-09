Shully’s Cuisine opens socially distant outdoor biergarten

THIENSVILLE — Shully’s Cuisine recently opened its socially responsible outdoor biergarten which features products entirely from Wisconsin small businesses, as well as hosting live music.
Shully’s Biergarten opened May 28 and general manager Jacob Shully said it will be following specific socially distance rules to keep its guests safe. There will be distance between tables and tables will be capped off at six people per table. Restrooms will allow only two people at a time and there is a sanitation team to ensure everything is sanitized and ready for new guests.
The biergarten will feature beer with choices such as Third Space Happy Place Draught, Central Waters Rift IPA and New Glarus Spotted Cow Draught. There are other options such as a wide variety of wine and local cocktails, as well as Cloudless Hard Seltzers.
There are also numerous German food options, such as hot dogs, brats, soft pretzels, a local cheese plate, and of course, cheese curds. There will be daily specials including a Friday fish fry, fried chicken and waffle on Saturdays and a barbeque platter on brisket and pulled pork on Sundays. Shully also said the biergarten will incorporate a brunch menu for Saturdays and Sundays noon to 2 p.m. featuring breakfast sandwiches, Mimosas and Bloody Marys.
Guests will be able to order safely from their tables on their smartphones without having to leave the table or wait in line.
There will be live music at least once a weekend on Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. According to Shully, the biergarten is considering adding other events such as a bingo or movie night. The events will be updated on their website for each week’s event.
“We are excited we are able to provide a safe dining experience for friends and families to come outside and be united in a safe sanitized place,” general manager Jacob Shully said. “It is a safe environment for everyone to come and hang out.”
Shully’s Biergarten is located at 146 Green Bay Road in Thiensville and will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 1 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Guests can walk-in, however, a reservation is recommended.