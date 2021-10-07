Shully’s hired to cater for Ryder Cup sponsor Rolex

THIENSVILLE — When you want to feed the top echelon of the company selected to host the prestigious Ryder Cup, you’d better find the very best.
After sorting through numerous proposals from catering companies, the Switzerland-based event planning firm representing Rolex executives found what they were looking for, not in Chicago or Milwaukee, but downtown Thiensville.
With a flawless reputation that expands far beyond Ozaukee County, Shully’s Cuisine & Events is as comfortable serving a dignitary as they are 500 wedding guests. But their commission to cater for the Rolex chairman and executives and their high-profile guests — including American golfer Tom Watson and owner of Dannon and Evian waters — was unlike any other, relying heavily on European cuisine and customs that made for one interesting story after the next.
Beth Shully, who started the catering firm with her husband, Scott, 38 years ago, talked to the News Graphic recently about her eight days at a luxurious Kohler home catering to the every culinary whim of the European palate.
The biennial Ryder Cup between the Americans and Europeans is considered one of the world’s greatest sporting events, and it was a huge win for Wisconsin when the internationally televised event was held at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan County.
Rolex was not only a sponsor of the event, but the official timekeeper. Company executives stayed at a breathtaking home overlooking a beautiful pond, Shully said. The deer, which roamed the grounds and even looked in the window of the home, were of special interest to the guests.
Shully’s was hired to cater for an exclusive gala held in Milwaukee as well as roundthe- clock service for those staying at the Kohler home.
Beth Shully said she received all of her direction from the event planning firm. She had two months to prepare, which Shully discovered was actually pretty tight. Lags in communication with her Swiss client meant she sometimes had to wait days for an answer about a menu item. Wines had to be ordered from Paris. And sometimes the client’s involvement was very hands-on. A Rolex executive and an event planner flew in from Switzerland for a complex taste testing of 16 menu items.
“Then we had a second tasting when the Rolex company arrived in America days before the gala,” Shully said.
A helping hand
Shully’s first order of business, as she says she was instructed, was to hire a butler. She selected a trusted friend, former bartender and overall “very helpful” guy, she said.
“He was perfect,” said Shully, though she didn’t want to name him.
The butler played a pivotal role throughout the week, as butlers do. He was the only service person to stay at the house, on call 24 hours. One day he worked 21 hours to accommodate the executives’ needs.
The butler’s duties included sending guests’ clothes out for cleaning, taking food orders and relaying them to the service staff and greeting the guests at the door when they returned home at night.
“He offered them a drink, got them settled,” Shully said. “He stayed up until they went to bed, and then he’d lock the house up.”
Strict guidelines
The evening gala for 64 guests, including the CEO of the Italian company sponsoring the 2023 Ryder Cup, was held at Villa Terrace in Milwaukee. The directives for the event were as much about etiquette as they were the menu, Shully said. For example, a calligrapher was kept on hand to rewrite name cards anytime there was a change in seating.
And Beth Shully’s expertise in plate presentation would not be put to use that night, as she had strict orders that no two foods on a plate touch. In fact, each item had to be at least a half-inch to an inch apart. Sauces had to be served in small cups.
Serving the plates to guests was a highly formal affair that servers had to follow to the letter. And while Shully knows well the rules of proper plate placement, the choreography required for the gala dinner deviated significantly from her own procedures, so much so that it required servers to practice over and over to get it just right.
Servers were queued up in the kitchen, each holding one plate. With a word, they proceeded out in an orderly line, encircled the tables, stood behind the guest, placed the plates in front of them “with a flourish,” all at precisely the same time, Shully said.
“It was really pretty,” she said.
Shully said the Rolex chairman of the board told her husband after the dinner that it was the best food he had in a long time.
Learning the European way
Meanwhile at the Kohler home, the instructions were no less stringent.
“It was a really great experience for us because it was all European style. We had to bring in a cappuccino machine. No coffee. No ice in the glasses,” she said. “It's just a whole different way of service.”
None of the servers spoke directly with the guests. In fact, they weren’t even allowed to speak to each other unless they were in the garage, which Shully said was nicer than her home, that was set up for staff.
“If you’ve ever watched “Downton Abbey” or “Upstairs Downstairs, it was definitely that,” Shully said.
Food at the home was buffet style, with coddled eggs and cappuccino a staple of every breakfast. The client also requested Wisconsin fare, so Shully served locally sourced whitefish.
There were numerous last-minute changes, such as with the number of guests, the time they wanted to eat or what they wanted to eat, Shully said. But the Shullys’ diverse experiences over nearly four decades in business — including Scott Shully’s two years working at a Swiss hotel — helped prepare them for the Rolex job.
“We’ve done a lot of fun, interesting trips throughout the years where we’ve been on the road for a while and brought staff along, in quarters,” Beth Shully said. “Not to this extent. Because this was all European, so we had to learn what they liked and how they wanted it done because the style of service is completely, completely on a little different plane than American service.”