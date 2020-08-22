TOWN OF DELAFIELD — The town is losing another popular lakeside bar.
After informing The Freeman this week of his plans to raze the former Kim’s Lakeside, Carl Tomich of Westridge Builders said he also plans to demolish the shuttered Sea Board Bar & Grill sometime this fall.
The Sea Board, which sits less than a quarter-mile down Maple Avenue from Kim’s Lakeside, was home to the popular Golden Anchor restaurant for 45 years or more. In recent years, the building played host to a number of different restaurants with different themes, including Dylon’s Steakhouse and Ristorante Lago. In April 2019, business owner Chaz Hastings announced that he would be returning the eatery to a seaside theme and renaming it Sea Board Bar & Grill.
When that latest effort ended in October, Hastings sold the building to Tomich.
Hastings owns Jerry’s Old Town Inn and Bon Rothenberg Beer Garden in Germantown as well as his two Ein Prosit beer gardens in Brookfield and Slinger. He is working on a project in Sussex that will include a Mexican restaurant, beer garden and eatery featuring pizza, gelato and coffee.
He previously owned a Harley-Davidson dealership in Milwaukee for many years, and the bygone Delafield coffee shop Milwaukee Street Trader.
Tough location
Tomich, who owns Stone Fire Pizza in New Berlin and View MKE in Milwaukee, said he had to look at Sea Board from an investor’s perspective. He owns the house next to Sea Board and initially had someone lined up to open a new restaurant at the site, he said, but then COVID-19 happened.
“These restaurants just aren’t doing well,” Tomich said. “It just makes sense to move on from those.”
He added that it is especially hard right now to make a restaurant or bar successful on the Town of Delafield side of Pewaukee Lake.
“The longtime viability of bars on that side of the lake is really difficult. The town and county have restrictions on what you can do,” Tomich said. “In the City of Pewaukee you can have outside music and patio seating, but not in the Town of Delafield, and all of that it makes it very hard to be successful.”
Hastings echoed Tomich’s remarks on Friday.
“The reason I closed it is because I had some parties very interested in buying it (Tomich),” Hastings said, “and it had become increasingly harder to compete with not being be able to have outside seating. I had a nice seven-year run, but when I got an offer, I sold.”
Houses to be built
The plan for both Sea Board and Kim’s Lakeside is to put houses up on their sites, Tomich said.
“I will be taking them both down and doing spec homes, unless someone makes an offer soon to buy the land,” he said. “I plan on starting them in the next few months, so I can get them done by June.”