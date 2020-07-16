WAUKESHA — Revisions to the sidewalk cafe ordinance, which would allow bars to have sidewalk cafes, not just restaurants, along with other revisions, were approved by the Ordinance & License Committee Monday night.
The item will move on to the Common Council with the proposed licensed premises revisions.
The proposed ordinance, which has faced a series of revisions since it was first presented to the O& L Committee, outlines new changes that are more lenient than those introduced previously.
The changes include: bars are allowed to have sidewalk cafes, not just restaurants; sidewalk cafes can extend temporarily onto streets, if the streets are closed under a street-closure permit; cafes are allowed to extend to the adjacent property owner’s premise if consent is given by the premise owner; restaurants are allowed to keep their sidewalk cafes open until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight Friday through Saturday if they serve food, otherwise, they must close at 9 p.m. Sunday though Thursday and midnight Friday and Saturday; sidewalk cafe operators can prohibit smoking and exclude non-patrons.
The latest revisions were developed by Alderwoman Cassie Rodriguez and Alderman Leonard Miller. The ordinance was drafted with City Attorney Brian Running and, according to Rodriguez and Miller, was reviewed by Mayor Shawn Reilly and Deputy Police Chief Dennis Angle.
Miller, whose district is downtown, said he felt the p.m. closure was appropriate because some constituents live above bars.
“I got a lot of positive feedback,” he said. “I thought I’d get some pushback for the nine o’clock closing of bars, but so far it’s been well received.”
Alderwoman Elizabeth Moltzan thanked Rodriguez and Miller for their “well-crafted ordinance,” which she said addressed all of her concerns from the prior draft.
The licensed premises revisions that will be presented with the sidewalk cafe ordinance include: temporary extensions of licensed premises for sidewalk cafes are not limited to 90 days per year, temporary extensions of licensed premises for sidewalk cafes may extend onto streets, if the streets are closed under a street-closure permit and the permit holder consents in writing.