WAUKESHA — The sidewalk café and temporary extensions of a licensed premises revisions unanimously passed the Common Council meeting after the third reading for the item was waived on Tuesday.
The proposed sidewalk café ordinance outlines new changes that are more lenient than those introduced previously due to COVID-19.
The changes include: bars are allowed to have sidewalk cafés, not just restaurants; sidewalk cafes can extend temporarily onto streets, if the streets are closed under a street-closure permit; cafés are allowed to extend to the adjacent property owner’s premise if consent is given by the premise owner; restaurants are allowed to keep their sidewalk cafés open until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight Friday through Saturday if they serve food, otherwise, they must close at 9 p.m. Sunday though Thursday and midnight Friday and Saturday; and sidewalk café operators can prohibit smoking and exclude non-patrons.
The latest revisions were developed by Alderwoman Cassie Rodriguez and Alderman Leonard Miller. The ordinance was drafted with City Attorney Brian Running.
The licensed premises revisions include: temporary extensions of licensed premises for sidewalk cafés are not limited to 90 days per year; and temporary extensions of licensed premises for sidewalk cafés may extend onto streets, if the streets are closed under a street closure permit and the permit holder consents in writing.
There was no discussion on the item at the meeting Tuesday.
Hybrid meeting
The Tuesday night Common Council meeting was also the first hybrid-model meeting held. Council members had the option to attend the meeting in person or virtually — all were still attending through Zoom.
Mayor Shawn Reilly said the meeting worked out alright.
“I think if we had more people (in person) it would be a little more difficult to socially distance but the way it worked was good,” he said.