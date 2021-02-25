GRAFTON — First opening in 1931, Frank Mayer and Associates has gone from a young man painting window signs and starting up a screen printing shop to a modern business providing merchandise displays and technologic kiosk interfaces.
Frank Mayer and Associates now has Mike Mayer, grandson of the original Frank Mayer, as the company president. He is the family’s third generation to run the business. While Frank Mayer may be the leader of the company his grandfather built, he said the 90th anniversary of the operation is all to the credit of the people who work with him.
“It’s more an acknowledgment of all the associates... It’s an acknowledgment and a thank you to them for getting us where we are today,” Mike Mayer said.
The company originally began in Milwaukee, where Frank Mayer began as a teenager. Mike Mayer said Frank built the location in Grafton in the early 1960s.
“He bought about 7 acres, I think, thinking that would be all he would ever need. We’ve definitely outgrown the original space,” Mike said.
Frank Mayer and Associates has since built two additions to the original facility, added a warehouse, and has another facility in West Bend, which houses assembly, packaging and fulfillment services for the firm.
Originally, Frank Mayer hand-painted window signs for businesses, displaying their hours, specials and other information. Mike said as time moved on and Frank became busier and busier, his schedule became full.
“He realized quickly he needed a way to mass produce what he was doing,” Mike said.
That led the business into screen printing. Mike Mayer said in the decades after that, the company gradually evolved from printed paper materials to semi-permanent plastic fabrications. From there, the company moved into metals and other permanent materials as the company moved into creating more permanent displays, including full merchandising displays, point of purchase spaces and interactive kiosks.
“Today, we’re still regarded as a leader in the point of purchase space and work with brands like GE, Garmin, Harley-Davidson, Kroger and more — all from our headquarters in Grafton,” said Katie Kochelek, a marketing specialist for Frank Mayer and Associates.
Mike Mayer said they also provided some of the interactive displays for Atari, and now have worked with companies such as LEGO, Garmin, Amazon, and Dave and Buster’s for their displays.