WAUKESHA — The Plan Commission unanimously approved rezoning and site plans and the architectural review for an 8-unit townhome development along Silvernail Road on Wednesday night.
According to city documents, the development is planned to be located along the south side of Silvernail Road, west of University Drive. It will be on a currently vacant lot to the right of a condominium complex along Silvernail Road.
It will have two one-bedroom units and six two-bedroom units. Their size will range from 1,000 to 1,450 square feet.
All units will have private entrances, an attached garage, open-concept kitchens, private laundry and a patio deck. The property will also have 23 parking stalls. The architecture would use a mix of brick and cement board siding with variations to the roof line.
The development was unanimously approved by the commission with little discussion Wednesday night.
Waukesha Iron & Metal
The commission also unanimously approved a addition to the current Waukesha Iron & Metal building at 1407 E. Main Street.
It is a 6,000 square-foot addition to be used for storage of large tractor trailer trucks to keep them out of the elements.
Staff conditions included the relocation of the trees if they need to be relocated; working with staff to make sure the trees on the site are taller than the fence; all Engineering Department comments be addressed; and that the new windows should have real, clear glass or frosted glass rather than fake glass, if appropriate.