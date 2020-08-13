TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — Film fans missing the experience of going to a movie can book a private rental at Silverspot Cinema for $99.
Silverspot Private allows families and friends to watch their favorite films on the big screen, while enjoying full-service dining and cocktails safely.
For $99, guests can reserve an entire theater to play their own content through a personal streaming account. The $99 fee will be credited toward food and beverages purchased during the showing, effectively eliminating the charge, according to the announcement.
“We’re very excited to launch Silverspot Private,” said Silverspot Managing Partner Gonzalo Ulivi. “Guests can enjoy a film on the big screen in a private setting. It’s the ultimate movie-going experience. The large size of our auditoriums makes these gatherings safe, plus we have fullservice food and bar. We think these will be very popular.”
Silverspot will be showing new films beginning on Aug. 21 with the release of “Unhinged.” Newly released films will have a limited time reduced price of $10 for adults and $8.50 for seniors and children.
There is a Silverspot Cinema in The Corners of Brookfield, which is located on Bluemound Road near Barker Road in the Town of Brookfield.